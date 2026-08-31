Army Chief Reviews Southern Command Readiness, Honours Veterans With 'Yoddha Seva Samman'

Pune: Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth visited the Headquarters of the Southern Command in Pune, where he reviewed the formation’s operational preparedness and took stock of efforts aimed at strengthening its capabilities for evolving battlefield requirements.

During the visit, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, on the prevailing operational environment and the Command’s overall state of readiness. The briefing also covered training programmes, operational posture and initiatives being pursued to improve combat capability and mission effectiveness.

General Seth interacted with commanders and troops and stressed the need for the Army to remain prepared for the rapidly changing nature of warfare. He highlighted the importance of maintaining high levels of operational readiness while adapting quickly to emerging challenges and incorporating new technologies into military operations.

The Army Chief also underlined the significance of continuously upgrading warfighting skills and refining Techniques, Tactics and Procedures, or TTPs, in line with changing operational realities. Realistic training and constant professional development, he said, would remain critical to ensuring that troops and formations are equipped to meet future challenges.

Advertisement

Calling for greater integration and jointness among the armed forces, General Seth emphasised the need to build an agile and technologically capable Army. He also reiterated the importance of strengthening indigenous capabilities as part of India’s broader push towards self-reliance in defence preparedness.

Commending the professionalism and commitment displayed by officers and soldiers of Southern Command, the COAS urged all ranks to remain focused on their operational responsibilities and sustain the highest standards of preparedness. He called upon the personnel to continue working towards preserving and enhancing the Command’s operational advantage.

Advertisement

The visit also included a special interaction with distinguished veterans, who were felicitated with the ‘Yoddha Seva Samman’ for their contributions beyond their years in uniform.

The honours recognised veterans who have continued to serve society through initiatives related to veteran welfare, youth development, environmental protection and community service. General Seth acknowledged their continuing contribution to nation-building and said the relationship between the Indian Army and those who have served in its ranks remains enduring.

The ceremony reflected the Army’s recognition of the role played by veterans not only during their military careers but also in public life and community service after retirement.