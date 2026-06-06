Built in Record 19 Months: India's Indigenous Zorawar Light Tank Prepared for LAC Deployment to Match China’s Mountain Armour

The rollout of the Zorawar light tank from the AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex marks a watershed moment for India’s defence industry. Developed in just 19 months, a pace considered incredibly fast by global standards, it stands as the country’s first indigenous light tank specifically designed for high-altitude warfare in the Himalayas.

Conceived during intense border stand-offs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Zorawar was created to counter the Chinese Type 15 tanks faced by the Indian Army. While it is lighter than its Chinese counterpart, it remains equally well-armed. Appropriately, the tank is named after General Zorawar Singh, the legendary 19th-century Dogra Army commander known as the "Conqueror of Ladakh."

Engineered for the Extremes: Firepower and Agility

Weighing approximately 25 tonnes, the Zorawar is engineered to thrive in rugged, low-oxygen mountain terrains where heavy main battle tanks like the Arjun face extreme operational risks. Despite its lower weight, it packs a massive punch.

Its primary firepower centers on a Belgian John Cockerill 3105 turret mounting a 105mm rifled gun with an autoloader. This system is complemented by:

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A coaxial 7.62mm machine gun

A 12.7mm remote-controlled weapon station

Twin launchers firing Nag Mk2 (Nag-II) anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs)

To maximize battlefield survival, the army wants the vehicle equipped with laser warning receivers and an active protection system. Driven by a 760hp Cummins diesel engine and a Renk transmission, the tank reaches speeds of 70 km/h with a operational range of 450 km. Its advanced hydropneumatic suspension is tailor-made for harsh landscapes, and its lightweight frame means it can be readily deployed via C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

A Legacy of Mountain Armour

The Indian Army has a long history of deploying light armour in critical high-altitude battles. In 1948, Stuart light tanks were used to capture the strategic Zoji La pass. Later, in 1962, the army deployed AMX-13 tanks in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. These same AMX-13 tanks played a critical role in 1965, when they were instrumental in blunting Pakistan's Operation Grand Slam in the Chhamb sector.

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Looking ahead, the Indian Army has placed an initial order for 59 Zorawar units, with an ultimate requirement of 354 tanks. A competitive process will decide the contract for the remaining 295 additional light tanks. The government has already cleared the requirement for seven light tank regiments, and induction is expected to begin in 2027. Prototypes have successfully completed high-altitude trials in Nyoma, Ladakh, at elevations exceeding 4,200 meters, passing stringent tests for mobility, protection, and firepower.

Shifting the Defence Production Landscape

Beyond its immediate tactical utility, the Zorawar could be a true game-changer for India’s domestic defence ecosystem. By delivering a highly complex, high-technology platform in a compressed timeline, the industry has set a new benchmark. The modular design seamlessly integrates indigenous subsystems with select foreign technology partnerships, signaling a decisive shift away from licensed production toward original design and engineering.

During a recent visit to L&T’s Hazira complex, his first in nearly seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the facility’s contribution to India’s "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) vision. While examining the Zorawar tank and the K9 Vajra artillery systems, Modi described Hazira as an active showcase of an integrated ecosystem spanning defence production, energy, steel, ports, and trade.

From the K9 Vajra to the FICV Future

The foundation for this success began with the K9 Vajra-T, a tracked self-propelled artillery gun developed alongside South Korea’s Hanwha. Extensively adapted for the high-altitude demands of the Indian Army, L&T has delivered 100 K9 Vajra systems, many of which are currently deployed in Eastern Ladakh amid the ongoing military build-up. The government has since cleared a follow-on order for another 100 units, ensuring steady production at Hazira for years to come.

For the military, the K9 Vajra addressed a critical gap in mobile artillery. For L&T, it proved that a private Indian company could successfully deliver precision military platforms on time and at scale, a domain historically restricted to public sector undertakings.