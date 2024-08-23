Published 18:19 IST, August 23rd 2024
From Chandrayaan-3 to ASAT, National Space Day 2024 Spotlights India’s Space Triumphs
National Space Day 2024 commemorates India’s significant achievements in space exploration, notably the Chandrayaan-3 mission's historic moon landing on August
- Defence
- 4 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
India's space security still faces challenges from China's expanding counterspace capabilities. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
18:19 IST, August 23rd 2024