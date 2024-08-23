sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Ukraine | Space Day | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 18:19 IST, August 23rd 2024

From Chandrayaan-3 to ASAT, National Space Day 2024 Spotlights India’s Space Triumphs

National Space Day 2024 commemorates India’s significant achievements in space exploration, notably the Chandrayaan-3 mission's historic moon landing on August

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mission Shakti
India's space security still faces challenges from China's expanding counterspace capabilities. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

18:19 IST, August 23rd 2024