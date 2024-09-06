sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 20:14 IST, September 6th 2024

How Advanced Electronic Fuzes are Revolutionising Precision in Modern Warfare

Electronic fuzes, often regarded as the "brains" of weapon systems, have significantly transformed modern warfare.

Reported by: Priyanka Singhal
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Army Drone
Electronic fuzes, often regarded as the "brains" of weapon systems, have significantly transformed modern warfare. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:14 IST, September 6th 2024