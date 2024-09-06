Published 20:14 IST, September 6th 2024
How Advanced Electronic Fuzes are Revolutionising Precision in Modern Warfare
Electronic fuzes, often regarded as the "brains" of weapon systems, have significantly transformed modern warfare.
- Defence
- 3 min read
Reported by: Priyanka Singhal
Edited by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Electronic fuzes, often regarded as the "brains" of weapon systems, have significantly transformed modern warfare. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:14 IST, September 6th 2024