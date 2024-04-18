India has successfully flight-tested the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. | Image:PIB

Advertisement

Balasore: Adding yet another feather to the cap of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), the country on Thursday successfully flight-tested the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile (ITCM) from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, news agency PTI reported, citing the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

During the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation, the R&D wing of the Defence department said.

Advertisement

Extending congratulations to the DRDO for the successful test-flight, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the successful development of the indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missile powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for the Indian Defence R&D.

The performance of the missile was monitored by several Range Sensors such as Radar, Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by the Integrated Test Range at various locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path, according to the DRDO.

Advertisement

The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Su-30-Mk-I aircraft of the Indian Air Force, PTI reported quoting the DRDO.

“The missile followed the desired path using waypoint navigation and demonstrated very low altitude sea-skimming flight. This successful flight test has also established the reliable performance of the indigenous propulsion system developed by Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru,” the organisation said in a release.

Advertisement

The missile is developed by Bengaluru-based DRDO laboratory Aeronautical Development Establishment along with contributions from other laboratories and Indian industries.

The test was witnessed by many senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories along with the representatives from the production partner.