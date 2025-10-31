'Defence Ties Have Never Been Stronger': India Signs 10-Year Defence Pact With US

A 10-year defence framework agreement has been signed between the United States and India, as announced by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday. The pact is expected to improve coordination, information sharing, and technological cooperation between the two countries.

Following a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, Hegseth stated on X that the framework is a crucial element for regional stability and deterrence. “We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defense ties have never been stronger,” said Hegseth in the post.

The defence minister confirmed the signing of the 10-year agreement, saying that it will “usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership” with the US.

“This Defence Framework will provide policy direction to the entire spectrum of the India-US Defence Relationship. It is a signal of our growing strategic convergence and will herald a new decade of partnership,” said Singh in a post on X. “Defence will remain as a major pillar of our bilateral relations. Our partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.”

The representatives of the two countries sealed the framework pact on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Defence Ministers’ Informal Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.