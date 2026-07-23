DRDO Partners with AIESL and Adani Defence for Next-Gen Netra Mk II Airborne Surveillance Platform

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed two major contracts with AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd (ADSTL). This development marks a key milestone in India's next-generation indigenous airborne surveillance aircraft project—the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) Mk II programme.

Also known as the Netra Mk II, the system is DRDO's next-generation airborne surveillance and command platform being developed for the Indian Air Force. It serves as a larger, more capable successor to the existing Netra AEW&C system, designed to give the military a critical edge in threat detection.

Role of Strategic Partners: AIESL and Adani Defence

Under the signed agreements, AIESL will convert six commercial Airbus A321 aircraft into "green" military-ready platforms. These modified aircraft will serve as the base for the AEW&C Mk II system.

Meanwhile, ADSTL has been selected as the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) for the AEW&C Mk II mission systems. ADSTL will work directly with DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) to develop, integrate, and produce the indigenous mission systems onboard the aircraft.

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Testing, Certification, and Capabilities

Once modified, the platforms will undergo flight testing with the Indian Air Force. Before full deployment, they must be certified by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) and the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA).

With CABS serving as the nodal laboratory, the AEW&C Mk II system will deliver:

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Long-range aerial surveillance and early warning

Battle management and command-and-control capabilities:

Secure communications and improved situational awareness

Enhanced endurance and extended mission range

These capabilities will enable the air force to detect, track, and coordinate responses against incoming aircraft, missiles, and other airborne threats over long distances, providing a significant boost to national air defence.

A Upgraded Platform Built for Range and Power