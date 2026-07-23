‘Govt Has Sent 4 Proposals Since Yesterday’: Union Minister Issues Fresh Call to Come and Have Discussions

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated on Thursday that the government is prepared to hold discussions with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at either the residence or office of BJP President JP Nadda, emphasizing that the administration remains open to dialogue.

"Wherever you want we can discuss, either at Nadda Ji's house or office," Singh said. He noted that the government has already reached out to the party four times. "Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution," Singh added.

On updated proposal for talks with Cockroach Janta Party, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, “The govt has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon...This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time. Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda's office or residence. We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the govt for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions.”

Highlighting that the initiative aligns with ongoing welfare measures, he said, "This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the government for the welfare of the students."

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Making a direct appeal to the party leadership, Singh stated, "Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions." He reiterated his request, adding, "I again request them to come for discussions and let us find a solution."

CJP Rejects Invitation, Demands Talks Near Protest Site

In response, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das revealed that the police had contacted the party again to convey that Union Minister JP Nadda wished to hold talks and had invited CJP leaders to his residence. However, the party turned down the offer. "We are not going to anyone's house or office. A janata darbar is being held here, and if the ministers want to talk, they should come to the people. The discussion should take place at Jantar Mantar," Das asserted.

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Das mentioned that if the government faces security issues at the protest venue, the CJP is willing to meet at a neutral site near Jantar Mantar. The party is currently waiting for an official reply.