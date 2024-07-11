Published 16:29 IST, July 11th 2024
DRDO Sanctions 7 New Defense Projects for Private Sector Under Technology Development Fund
The projects were cleared under the defence ministry's Technology Development Fund scheme to boost domestic defence manufacturing.
- Defence
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
DRDO Sanctions 7 New Defense Projects for Private Sector Under Technology Development Fund | Image: WIKIMEDIA
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:29 IST, July 11th 2024