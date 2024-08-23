Published 17:22 IST, August 23rd 2024
EndureAir Joins Forces with Defence PSUs for Advanced Drone Testing in UP Defence Corridor
This collaboration involves establishing state-of-the-art testing facilities within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).
- Defence
- 4 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
This partnership highlights the importance of private-public collaboration in accelerating technological advancements in India's aerospace and defence sectors. | Image: Republic/EndureAir
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
17:22 IST, August 23rd 2024