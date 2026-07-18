'Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Maarenge': Rajnath Singh's Stern Warning to Terrorists, Says Zero Tolerance is India's 'Line of Action'

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday issued a stern warning to terrorists and their sponsors, declaring that India's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism goes beyond words and is now firmly reflected in its actions.

Speaking at the Republic Forces First Conclave 2026, Bharat: The Defence Powerhouse, Singh invoked the success of Operation Sindoor to underline India's changed approach towards cross-border terrorism.

"Zero tolerance against terrorism is not just a statement for us but a line of action. We will enter their homes and strike them. The entire world witnessed this during Operation Sindoor," Singh said.

Calling Operation Sindoor one of the biggest examples of India's evolving national security doctrine, the defence minister said the operation demonstrated the courage and strength of the country's armed forces.

Advertisement

Singh said the action taken by Indian soldiers against terrorists and their leadership had made the entire country proud and added that the operation sent a clear message about India's approach towards terrorism.

He asserted that while the strength of the Indian Armed Forces had always been exceptional, rapid changes in the defence sector in recent years had provided them with the technological edge required to execute complex missions.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Pushes ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in Defence

Highlighting the technological dimension of Operation Sindoor, Singh said the mission demonstrated how India's armed forces have adapted to the changing nature of modern warfare.

According to the defence minister, advanced missile systems, including the BrahMos, along with several cutting-edge defence platforms and equipment, played a role in the operation.

He said the successful use of modern technologies showed that the armed forces were not only adapting to rapid changes in warfare but were also deploying new capabilities with confidence.

Further, he linked the success of Operation Sindoor to India's growing indigenous defence capabilities, describing it as evidence of the confidence placed in the country's domestic defence industry.

He also announced that the government has released five positive indigenisation lists covering defence equipment, weapon systems and platforms, which are to be manufactured domestically.

Further, he added five additional lists issued by defence public sector undertakings covering 5,012 strategically important items, including line replacement units, subsystems, spares and components, of which 3,255 have already been indigenised.

The defence minister also announced that the government would soon bring another positive indigenisation list as part of its push towards self-reliance in defence.

Forces First Conclave Kicks Off in New Delhi

The third edition of the Republic Forces First Conclave, Bharat: The Defence Powerhouse, began with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The conclave brings together policymakers, defence leaders, military experts, innovators and industry representatives for discussions on India's evolving security landscape, indigenous defence manufacturing, emerging military technologies and the country's push to become a global defence powerhouse.