Forces First Conclave: Bharat The Defence Powerhouse – When And Where To Watch
The Republic Forces First Conclave will occur on July 18 in New Delhi, uniting top defence policymakers, military experts, and innovators. The event will emphasize India’s defence transformation, indigenous technologies, national security, and future warfare, available live on various Republic platforms.
- Defence News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Republic Media Network is set to host the Republic Forces First Conclave – Bharat: The Defence Powerhouse on July 18 in New Delhi, bringing together the country's top policymakers, defence leaders, military experts, innovators, and industry pioneers for high-impact discussions on India's evolving defence landscape.
As India pushes towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the conclave will focus on the next phase of the country's defence transformation, highlighting indigenous innovation, cutting-edge technologies, advanced military platforms, and the expanding defence-industrial ecosystem.
The event will feature insightful conversations on national security, emerging defence technologies, strategic partnerships, and the government's roadmap to strengthening India's position as a global defence powerhouse.
When and Where to Watch Republic Forces First Conclave?
The Republic Defence Forces First Conclave – Bharat: The Defence Powerhouse will be held on Friday, July 18, in New Delhi.
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Viewers can watch the conclave live on Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World's YouTube channel, and Republic's official digital platforms, with comprehensive coverage, exclusive interviews, expert insights, and key announcements throughout the day.
- Republic World Website- https://www.republicworld.com
- Republic World YouTube Channel- https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld
- Viewers can also tune into X Profile for latest news updates- https://x.com/republic
- Instagram users can login to- https://www.instagram.com/republicworld
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RepublicWorld
What to Expect?
The conclave will bring together some of the biggest names from India's defence and strategic affairs ecosystem to discuss:
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- India's journey towards defence self-reliance
- Indigenous military technologies and next-generation defence platforms
- Emerging technologies shaping future warfare
- Government and industry collaboration in defence manufacturing
- The roadmap to building a technologically advanced and globally competitive defence ecosystem
With a focus on innovation, strategic capability, and national security, the Republic Defence Forces First Conclave aims to showcase the ideas, policies, and partnerships driving India's rise as a leading defence power.