Forces First Conclave: Bharat The Defence Powerhouse – When And Where To Watch

New Delhi: Republic Media Network is set to host the Republic Forces First Conclave – Bharat: The Defence Powerhouse on July 18 in New Delhi, bringing together the country's top policymakers, defence leaders, military experts, innovators, and industry pioneers for high-impact discussions on India's evolving defence landscape.

As India pushes towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the conclave will focus on the next phase of the country's defence transformation, highlighting indigenous innovation, cutting-edge technologies, advanced military platforms, and the expanding defence-industrial ecosystem.

The event will feature insightful conversations on national security, emerging defence technologies, strategic partnerships, and the government's roadmap to strengthening India's position as a global defence powerhouse.

When and Where to Watch Republic Forces First Conclave?

The Republic Defence Forces First Conclave – Bharat: The Defence Powerhouse will be held on Friday, July 18, in New Delhi.

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Viewers can watch the conclave live on Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World's YouTube channel, and Republic's official digital platforms, with comprehensive coverage, exclusive interviews, expert insights, and key announcements throughout the day.

Republic World Website- https://www.republicworld.com

Republic World YouTube Channel- https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld

Viewers can also tune into X Profile for latest news updates- https://x.com/republic

Instagram users can login to- https://www.instagram.com/republicworld

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RepublicWorld

What to Expect?

The conclave will bring together some of the biggest names from India's defence and strategic affairs ecosystem to discuss:

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India's journey towards defence self-reliance

Indigenous military technologies and next-generation defence platforms

Emerging technologies shaping future warfare

Government and industry collaboration in defence manufacturing

The roadmap to building a technologically advanced and globally competitive defence ecosystem