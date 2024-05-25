 How CIA Employed 'Vampires' for Psyops in the Philippines | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | New Law Against Paper Leak | Heatwave |

Published 10:50 IST, May 25th 2024

How CIA Operatives Employed 'Vampire Tactics' in the Fight Against Communism During Cold War

During the 1950s Cold War era, the CIA engaged in unconventional warfare against Huk rebels in the Philippines, employing Edward Lansdale's tactics.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CIA
Despite debate over the veracity of these claims, Lansdale's legacy endures, serving as a cautionary tale of the murky intersections of myth and geopolitics. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

10:50 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement