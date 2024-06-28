Published 20:02 IST, June 28th 2024
Pakistan Battles Homegrown Terror Threats Under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam
This initiative follows a review of counterterrorism operations by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, drawing inspiration from Pakistan's National Action Plan.
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
Operation Azm-e-Istehkam combines military action with socioeconomic measures to alleviate public grievances and curb extremist tendencies. | Image: Republic
