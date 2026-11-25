Pakistan commissioned PNS Hangor, the first of eight Chinese-designed submarines, in Sanya on 30 April 2026. The boat reached Karachi on 11 June, and the Navy plans further deliveries through 2028. Public debate fixates on the purchase price, which reports put at $4–5 billion. The heavier bill will arrive slowly, through decades of spares, overhauls and foreign support.

That bill hinges on the engine. Germany refused export licences for the MTU 396 diesel that the design originally specified. China substituted the CHD620, a licensed derivative of the German engine. Each Hangor now carries four CHD620 diesels alongside its air-independent propulsion system. Diesels still drive surface transits and high-speed manoeuvres, so they will log heavy hours. Thailand's navy initially rejected the engine because no navy then used it in an operational submarine. Bangkok later secured Chinese commitments on warranty, compensation and safety before accepting it. Pakistan has published no equivalent evaluation.

Spares and overhauls

An immature engine consumes spares faster than a mature one. Crews discover its failure modes at sea, not on test benches. Pakistan knows this pattern already. Its Chinese-built F-22P frigates suffered high turbocharger exhaust temperatures that cut engine speed. Bangladesh, too, formally complained to Beijing about defective components and technical problems across its armed forces. China cited over 6,000 hours of bench testing to reassure Thailand, but bench hours cannot replicate years of patrols. Planners should therefore budget for shorter overhaul intervals and deeper spares stocks than an MTU fleet needs. With 32 engines across eight boats, premature overhauls multiply costs quickly.

The US Navy pays about two dollars in upkeep for every purchase dollar over a ship's life. Applying that ratio crudely to the Hangor deal yields $8–10 billion in sustainment. An unproven engine will likely push the real figure higher.

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Support teams and training

Pakistan also needs Chinese expertise to keep the boats at sea. Its capacity to source spares, perform deep overhauls and train engineers depends substantially on China. Karachi Shipyard is still building the institutional knowledge to service the class. In 2020, Pakistan announced that China would lease it a Yuan-class submarine for crew training. Advisers, courses and technical documentation will generate recurring invoices for decades. Chinese arms often cost less upfront, yet their after-sales support can prove costly. Islamabad has not disclosed the deal's financial terms, so taxpayers cannot scrutinise these charges.

Currency drain and lock-in

These payments leave Pakistan in foreign currency. China already supplies 80 per cent of Pakistan's arms imports, so one supplier dominates the outflow. The country held liquid reserves of $26.77 billion on 13 November 2026. That buffer covers roughly three months of imports. The IMF insists that exchange rate flexibility should absorb shocks. Each depreciation therefore raises the rupee cost of every imported piston and bearing. A weaker rupee already erodes the gains of recent defence increases. Nigeria offers a warning: it once sent seven of its F-7 fighters back to China for deep maintenance.

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Dependence also hands the supplier pricing power. Once a buyer commits, a sole-source provider holds great leverage over parts and services. Vendor lock frees suppliers to set noncompetitive prices. Only Chinese industry supplies the CHD620, so no rival can undercut it. Pakistan enjoyed competition when it modernised its Agosta 90B boats. It chose Türkiye's STM over France's DCNS in a competitive tender. The Hangor engines offer no such escape.

The Western comparison

Western-powered submarines cost more to buy. Pakistan abandoned a €773.7 million deal for three German Type 214 boats amid funding shortages. Yet the MTU 396 belongs to an engine series found in most conventional naval submarines. That installed base generates decades of service data and broad repair networks. Operators can therefore predict overhaul cycles and buy parts competitively. Shipbuilders argue that a dearer purchase can halve maintenance costs across a vessel's life. Pakistan made the opposite trade.

Squeezing the fleet

The Navy already receives the smallest service share of Pakistan's Rs3.01 trillion defence budget. Its Rs293 billion allocation trails the Army's Rs1.284 trillion and the Air Force's Rs573 billion. Over 35 years, $8–10 billion means roughly $230–285 million a year. That sum exceeds a fifth of the Navy's current allocation. Submarine upkeep will therefore compete with frigates that carry a record of sensor and missile defects. Patrol craft, naval aviation and shipyard investment risk losing funds too. The Navy may then demand a larger share, squeezing the Army and Air Force. Pakistan already devotes nearly 16 per cent of the federal budget to defence, excluding Rs822 billion for military pensions.

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