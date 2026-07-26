'India Busy Building Startup Ecosystem, While Pakistan is Building Terror Ecosystem': Rajnath Singh on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Drass, Ladakh: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a strong message highlighting India's focus on innovation and development against Pakistan's continued support for terrorism. He was addressing a gathering at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Sunday.

Singh flagged in the 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra', a motorcycle rally organised as part of the commemorations. The rally was originally flagged off by him from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on July 14, 2026.

In his address, the Defence Minister drew a sharp contrast between the two nations:

"Today, India is pursuing innovation, while Pakistan is seeking new ways of infiltration. While India is designing ships, Pakistan is engaged in designing terrorism. While India is creating a startup ecosystem, Pakistan is creating a terror ecosystem. While India is manufacturing semiconductors, Pakistan is producing suicide bombers. India is known for its space missions, while Pakistan is running proxy missions... While India is providing software to the world, Pakistan is supplying terror," he said.

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He added that India is building data centres while Pakistan builds radicalisation centres, and that India connects the world through UPI while Pakistan connects terrorism through hawala. "Our paths are different," Singh asserted.

Firm Stance on Pakistan and Armed Forces

Reaffirming the government's commitment, Singh assured soldiers and citizens that the welfare of the armed forces and national security remain top priorities. He noted that the current government has provided the armed forces with the necessary political will and freedom to act decisively.

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"The time has passed when those in Delhi did not prioritise the armed forces... There is no shortage of political will in the Central Government, nor will there be in the future," he said.

On dialogue with Pakistan, Singh was categorical: there will be no talks except on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which he described as an integral part of India. He accused Pakistan of making terrorism a state policy, with no distinction left between its military and militants.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, whose first anniversary was recently observed, Singh said Indian forces gave a strong response to terrorists and their backers. He warned that India has the capability to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan in a far harsher manner.

Tributes to Martyrs and National Unity

Paying homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 Kargil War, Singh laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and signed the visitors' book. He also inaugurated the virtual portal of the memorial.

He highlighted the pan-Indian representation among the martyrs, noting names from states across the country and soldiers from diverse faiths.

"At this war memorial, you will see the whole of India... This wall itself is an answer to their dreams of dividing India," he said.

Singh described the Kargil War as not just a military and diplomatic victory, but a shining example of the indomitable courage of Indian soldiers that filled every Indian with pride.