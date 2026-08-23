India Can Become Global Shipbuilding Hub; Must Focus on Self-Reliance: Rajnath Singh

Kolkata: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday stressed the need for self-reliance in the shipbuilding sector, saying India must keep the emerging 'capacity paradox' in mind as it moves forward on the path of self-reliance with a positive mindset.

Singh was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for three expansion projects of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and two of Yantra India Limited (YIL), worth a total investment of approximately Rs 3,500 crore, virtually from GRSE Bhavan in Kolkata, a release said.

The GRSE facilities at Kidderpore in Kolkata, Shalimar in Howrah, and Raichak in South 24-Parganas will bolster the country's shipbuilding and ship repair capabilities, while the projects at YIL's Metal and Steel Factory in Ishapore will strengthen indigenous metallurgical and production capabilities.

He emphasised that this, coupled with the rapid pace of technological change, has created a global shipbuilding vacuum in design, manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), presenting a significant opportunity for India to emerge as a major global shipbuilding hub.

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The Defence Minister said, "If we become a hub for ship repair and overhaul in the Indian Ocean region, we will not only save foreign exchange but also create thousands of jobs. Even today, our indigenously built warships are helping secure our energy supplies by operating through conflict regions around the world."

He said the initiative would promote industrial development and employment in West Bengal. "Shipbuilding will promote industrial development, boost MSMEs, and create a large number of direct and indirect jobs. This is even more important for West Bengal because the state's economy now needs fresh momentum," Singh said.

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He said the decline in shipbuilding activities in several developed countries was creating an opportunity for India to establish itself as a major shipbuilding nation. "Countries such as UK, USA, Netherlands and France established themselves as shipbuilding nations during the colonial era. But now, gradually, they are reducing shipbuilding activities. As a result, a vacancy is being created in global shipbuilding. In addition, growing demand and changing technologies are also creating major opportunities. India can capture these opportunities, and we will do so," he said.

Singh said India could emerge as a global hub for ship design, citing the country's large pool of new-generation engineers. "India has a large number of new-generation engineers. We can become the world's ship design hub. By designing ships, we can export our expertise to the world. GRSE has experience in building more than 800 vessels. You have the technical know-how, a skilled workforce, and now you will also have expanded capacity. You must make full use of it," he said.

The Defence Minister said GRSE was also building 12 cargo ships for a German company along with its Navy orders, describing it as being in line with the government's 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision. "I have been told that, along with Navy orders, GRSE is building 12 cargo ships for a German company. This is in line with our vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World.' Our thinking should be focused on what we can offer to the world. You have already exported two warships, and many friendly nations are looking towards us," he added.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Singh said the importance of indigenous weapons was demonstrated during the operation. "The importance of indigenous weapons had been demonstrated during Operation Sindoor. Our government will leave no stone unturned in providing the armed forces with indigenous weapons. Self-reliance is an important component of the battlefield," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's August 15 address from the Red Fort, Singh stressed the need to deliver quality products at competitive rates. "We must deliver quality products at competitive rates. Initially, profit margins may be low, but higher volumes will compensate for that. We must adopt this approach. We have to reduce costs, improve quality, and ensure timely delivery. Only then will we be able to withstand global competition," he said.