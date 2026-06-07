India Ends BDL Monopoly, Opening Indigenous Tactical Missile Production to Private Defence Firms Under Major New Reforms

India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has officially ended the production monopoly held by state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for tactical missiles. Under the new Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026, the sector has been opened to private enterprises, marking a significant structural shift in the nation's defence manufacturing framework.

This policy reform redistributes development programs from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) across both public and private entities. The initiative aims to accelerate project timelines and bolster domestic self-reliance.

Levelling the Playing Field in Defence Manufacturing

This landmark decision follows a previous move by the MoD to end the aerospace manufacturing monopoly of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The latest reform is designed to establish a level playing field within the domestic defence industry while addressing the rising procurement demands of the Indian Armed Forces.

Rather than relying solely on BDL as the primary production agency, DRDO has distributed 10 to 12 tactical missile development projects among various public and private companies based on their technical capabilities.

Advertisement

This strategic pivot aligns with the proposed DAP 2026 guidelines, which focus on cultivating an industrial ecosystem capable of meeting India’s advanced weaponry requirements. Tactical missiles, short-to-medium-range guided weapons carrying conventional warheads, have become critical assets in modern combat. Unlike long-range strategic ballistic missiles, tactical variants are deployed for precision strikes against localized enemy forces, infrastructure, and hardware.

Furthermore, this manufacturing reform serves as a prelude to ongoing discussions within the military regarding the creation of a dedicated rocket force. Similar to existing command structures in China and Pakistan, this force would provide coordinated responses to regional aerial threats.

Advertisement

Private Players Selected as Development Partners

At least four private defence firms, Adani Defence & Aerospace, Bharat Forge, ICOMM, and Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, have been designated as Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP). These companies are tasked with completing assigned DRDO tactical missile programs within a three-to-five-year timeframe.

Under the DcPP framework, DRDO collaborates directly with an industry partner to co-develop a functional system or prototype. This process encompasses design finalization, field trials, and technical evaluations before the armed forces place final production orders.

Alongside these private corporations, public sector undertakings (PSUs) like Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) remain contracted for the same missile projects. In several instances, BDL is working in tandem with private firms, utilizing a hybrid cooperation model rather than an exclusionary approach.

Key Missile Programs Shift to Collaborative Models

The specific initiatives involving private sector participation span multiple missile categories, including:

Naval Anti-Ship Missile – Short Range (NASM-SR): India’s inaugural indigenous helicopter-launched anti-ship weapon.

India’s inaugural indigenous helicopter-launched anti-ship weapon. Rudram Series: Supersonic and hypersonic air-to-surface ground attack and anti-radiation missiles.

Supersonic and hypersonic air-to-surface ground attack and anti-radiation missiles. Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS): A fourth-generation man-portable air-defence system (MANPADS).

A fourth-generation man-portable air-defence system (MANPADS). Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB): A 1,000 kg class air-to-ground smart weapon.

A 1,000 kg class air-to-ground smart weapon. UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM-V3): Specially designed munitions for unmanned aerial platforms.

Additionally, the Pralay missile, which successfully completed its user evaluation trials in December 2025, proving its precision strike capability across ranges of 150 to 500 kilometres, is being jointly produced by BDL and BEL. This highlights the ongoing role of public enterprises working alongside private supply chains.

Industry analysts note that contemporary global conflicts, such as the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, have underscored the vital role of tactical missiles in modern warfare. The Indian Armed Forces, which previously relied heavily on foreign imports for these specific systems, are increasingly prioritizing indigenous solutions to safeguard operational independence.

Ballistic Missile Manufacturing on the Horizon

The Ministry of Defence is also considering extending this private-sector model to ballistic missile manufacturing. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh recently indicated that the environment is right for private industry involvement in ballistic missile production, hinting at a larger transformation of India's strategic industrial base.

"The time has come to involve private industry in ballistic missile production," stated Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. Such an expansion would represent a departure from historical policy, under which strategic missile projects remained strictly under the control of DRDO and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

Driving Innovation and Self-Reliance

The decentralization of missile production introduces a fundamental change to India’s defence manufacturing landscape. By integrating private enterprises into projects that were once the sole domain of state-owned entities, the government seeks to compress development cycles, spur technological innovation, and establish a resilient industrial base.