When Will Monsoon Hit Delhi? Check the Latest IMD Timeline and Rain Projections for Delhi-NCR Amid Rising Heat

With the Southwest Monsoon officially making its landfall over Kerala, millions of residents across northern India are left asking one question: When will the relief arrive? For now, people living in Delhi-NCR continue to battle a grueling combination of intense heat and suffocating humidity.

While the monsoon has successfully kicked off its annual journey across the subcontinent, the national capital will have to wait a bit longer for steady, continuous downpours. However, relief might come in smaller doses soon. According to the latest projections by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is expected to see sporadic pre-monsoon activity in the coming days, serving as a prelude to the full-fledged monsoon scheduled for later this month.

When Will the Monsoon Arrive in Delhi-NCR?

The weather department has confirmed that the monsoon is advancing steadily northward after its entry into Kerala. Based on its current trajectory, the rain-bearing system must first chart its course through central and eastern India before finally sweeping into the Delhi-NCR region.

While the IMD has stopped short of announcing an exact date for the capital's official monsoon onset, current meteorological estimates suggest an arrival window between June 25 and June 30. This timeline aligns closely with the region's normal historical schedule.

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Weather experts anticipate that rainfall will gradually intensify across north India as the monsoon system pushes deeper into Uttar Pradesh and its neighboring states.

Timeline for UP and Bihar: What to Expect

The monsoon's journey toward the capital depends heavily on its progress through eastern and northern states. Here is the estimated timeline provided by the IMD:

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Bihar: The state is projected to welcome the monsoon between June 12 and June 15, with widespread rainfall expected across the region within a few days of its arrival.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh: Rain clouds are expected to move into the eastern districts between June 15 and June 20.

Western Uttar Pradesh: The system will then progress westward, bringing monsoon rains to western UP between June 20 and June 25.

Because of this geographic progression, how quickly the monsoon moves through Uttar Pradesh will ultimately dictate the exact day it breaks the dry spell in Delhi-NCR.

Heavy Rain Alerts and Nationwide Thunderstorms

While the north waits, the south is already drenched. Several parts of Kerala are experiencing heavy downpours following the monsoon's official onset. The IMD has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple districts in the state, warning that some areas could be hit with 7 cm to 20 cm of rain over the next few days.

Additionally, the weather department has issued a broader forecast for thunderstorms and strong winds cutting across parts of northwest, central, eastern, and southern India. Some regions could experience wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, accompanied by lightning and scattered showers.