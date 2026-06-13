India Joins Elite Group as DRDO Conducts Three Successful Flight Tests of Multi-Layered Ballistic Missile Defence & Naval Anti-Ship Missile

New Delhi: In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully demonstrated multiple critical technologies aimed at strengthening the country's ability to counter evolving aerial and maritime threats.

The successful trials included a multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system and the maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR), marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous defence capabilities.

Three consecutive flight-tests conducted

According to the Defence Ministry, three consecutive flight tests were conducted on June 10 and 11 to validate India's ability to defend against long-range ballistic missile threats while also demonstrating anti-ship strike capability at medium range.

Senior officials from DRDO and the armed forces witnessed the tests, which successfully met all mission objectives.

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The trials showcased India's growing technological prowess in developing sophisticated defence systems capable of addressing modern battlefield challenges.

Further, One of the key highlights of the trials was the successful demonstration of India's multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence capability.

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During the tests, interceptor missiles successfully tracked, engaged and neutralised their designated targets, validating the effectiveness of the system.

Officials said the interceptors and associated systems have been designed using advanced technologies to counter emerging missile threats, including long-range ballistic missiles.

The successful interception demonstrated India's ability to create multiple defensive layers against incoming missile attacks, significantly enhancing national security.

India joins elite group with advanced BMD capability

The successful trials have placed India among a select group of nations possessing advanced ballistic missile defence capabilities.

According to DRDO, the system has the capability to engage ballistic missile threats up to the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) class, a capability currently possessed by only a handful of countries.

The achievement is expected to significantly strengthen India's strategic deterrence posture amid an increasingly complex global security environment.

Maiden flight-test of Naval Anti-Ship Missile succeeds

Alongside the BMD trials, DRDO also successfully carried out the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR).

The missile demonstrated its anti-ship strike capability at medium range, marking another important step in enhancing the Indian Navy's offensive capabilities.

The successful maiden test validates the missile's design and operational performance, paving the way for further development and induction.

Rajnath Singh Hails DRDO's Demonstrations

Defence Minister Rajnath congratulated DRDO and hailed the successful demonstrations.

In a post on X, Singh said DRDO had successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies that bolster India's defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats.

"The DRDO has successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering nation's defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats," he said.

The Defence Minister noted that the successful tests showcased both multi-layered ballistic missile defence and anti-ship strike capabilities, adding that the achievement has placed India among an elite group of nations capable of engaging ballistic missiles up to the ICBM category.