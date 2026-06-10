MoD Signs ₹449-Crore Deal To Procure 20 Enhanced Jammers For Indian Navy

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a contract with Bengaluru-based tech company Accord Software and Systems Private Limited (ASSPL) for the procurement of 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) Jammers for the Indian Navy.

The total cost of the contract is Rs 449 crore with minimum 75% indigenous content.

The contract, under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category, was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in Delhi.

The system’s capabilities include degrading the satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of the adversary Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver and signal spoofing or deceptive jamming. The induction would pave the way for safe operations by the ships of the Indian Navy in a multi-threat environment.

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The contract reinforces India's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India while bolstering the maritime security architecture of the country.

This successful induction of satellite jammers represents a crucial step towards bolstering defence capabilities and indigenising advanced military technology.