India Plans to Buy Javelin Anti-Tank Missile System, US Ambassador to India Says

New Delhi: The Indian Army has signed an agreement with the United States to ​purchase Javelin anti-tank missile systems, the U.S. Embassy ‌in India said on Friday, without disclosing the value of the deal.

India and the United States have signed a Rs 292 crore deal to buy around 60 Javelin anti-tank guided missiles for the Indian Army under the emergency procurement powers.

The procurement has been done under the Emergency Procurement powers granted to the defence forces to build their capabilities post Operation Sindoor last year. The contracts under the (EP-6) are expected to start being delivered to the armed forces by the end of 2026-27.

The medium-range guided missile system, co-developed by Lockheed Martin and RTX, is intended for targeting various objectives, such as armored vehicles, the embassy noted.

Advertisement

The missile system is currently utilized by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, along with various international clients, the embassy stated.

U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor stated that the agreement opens up new chances for the defence sectors of both nations to collaborate. "We observe significant prospects for future collaboration that enhances the defense industrial foundations of both nations," he stated.

Advertisement

New Delhi couldn't be reached for comments regarding the agreement.

According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India ranks as the fifth-largest military spender globally and the second-largest arms importer, following Ukraine.

In October, India and the U.S. established a 10-year defense framework agreement.