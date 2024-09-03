sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:29 IST, September 3rd 2024

Indian Army Establishing New Firing Ranges to Strengthen Battle Readiness at the LAC

The Indian Army is intensifying efforts to enhance operational readiness along the Line of Actual Control to counter the Chinese threat.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
India Army
The Army currently operates 24 firing ranges across India, with six in the conflict-prone regions of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. | Image: Republic
15:29 IST, September 3rd 2024