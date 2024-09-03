Published 15:29 IST, September 3rd 2024
Indian Army Establishing New Firing Ranges to Strengthen Battle Readiness at the LAC
The Indian Army is intensifying efforts to enhance operational readiness along the Line of Actual Control to counter the Chinese threat.
- Defence
- 4 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The Army currently operates 24 firing ranges across India, with six in the conflict-prone regions of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
15:29 IST, September 3rd 2024