Updated March 16th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

INS Kolkata's swift action neutralizes pirate threat, safely rescues crew members

INS Kolkata's operation against pirate vessel Ruen, spanning 40 hours, resulted in the surrender of 35 pirates and safe evacuation of 17 crew members.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
MARCOS
Representational | Image:Indian Navy
  • 3 min read
In a remarkable display of maritime prowess, INS Kolkata, in a meticulously coordinated operation spanning 40 hours, effectively neutralized a group of 35 pirates aboard the pirate vessel ex-MV ex-MV Ruen. The operation culminated in the surrender of all pirates and the safe evacuation of 17 crew members, marking a significant victory for Indian naval forces.

INS Kolkata, operating approximately 1400 nautical miles (2600 kilometers) from the Indian coast, intercepted the pirate ship ex-MV Ruen through a series of calculated maneuvers. Augmented by support from INS Subhadra, HALE RPA, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs air-dropped by a C-17 aircraft, the interception demonstrated the Navy's strategic coordination and swift response to maritime threats. 

Neutralization of threat and evacuation

Following the interception, INS Kolkata employed minimal force necessary to neutralize the pirate threat and ensure the safety of shipping and seafarers. The pirates were called upon to surrender peacefully, leading to the successful coercion of all 35 individuals. Additionally, the vessel was thoroughly sanitized to eliminate the presence of illegal arms, ammunition, and contraband. The safe evacuation of 17 crew members from the pirate vessel further underscored the Navy's commitment to protecting maritime interests. 

Previously, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar declared the Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to ensuring safe sea passages and combating piracy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Admiral, speaking at an event, addressed concerns about the resurgence of piracy incidents and the Navy's proactive measures to counter this evolving threat. In the face of a renewed wave of pirate activities, Admiral Kumar noted the effectiveness of the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, in empowering the Indian Navy. He highlighted India's unique position among the few countries with dedicated legislation to counter piracy, ensuring a legal framework for safeguarding maritime trade routes. 

Notably, the backdrop of escalating attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea prompted the Indian Navy to substantially enhance maritime surveillance. Recent incidents, including the hijacking of MV ex-MV Ruen and drone hits on MV Chem Pluto, led to the deployment of a flotilla of destroyers, showcasing India's commitment to safeguarding international security.  

Published March 16th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

