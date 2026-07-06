Indigenous UGRAM Battle Rifle Developed in 100 Days Clears Key Trials, Set for CAPF Procurement

In a significant boost to India's self-reliance in military technology, Telangana-based startup Dvipa Defence has successfully cleared key trials for its UGRAM 7.62x51 mm battle rifle. The weapon has completed rigorous evaluations by both the Indian Army and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), clearing the path for its procurement by multiple Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Developed in collaboration with the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a prominent laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the UGRAM rifle achieved a remarkable feat by going from design to functional prototype in just 100 days. This rapid timeline marks it as one of the fastest indigenous weapon development initiatives in India's defence history.

Rigorous Testing and Infrastructure Growth

The battle rifle proved its mettle by successfully navigating the Army's stringent General Staff Qualitative Requirement (GSQR) trials. It underwent exhaustive field evaluations across diverse and extreme climatic conditions, alongside clearing the official MHA Board trials. Reflecting on the company's rapid growth, Managing Director Sibu Joseph highlighted their operational expansion from their base in Hyderabad. The company established a comprehensive production facility sprawling across 13 acres of land, which was allotted by the Telangana government.

"Our journey began with the manufacturing licence in 2021. Today, we have developed over 100 indigenous weapon systems and variants, with UGRAM emerging as our flagship platform. We remain committed to building world-class defence products in India for Indian security forces," Joseph said.

Advertisement

System Attribute UGRAM Battle Rifle Specifications Calibre $7.62 \times 51 \text{ mm}$ (High lethality over legacy 5.56 mm rounds) Operational Mechanism Gas-operated rotating bolt with a robust, rivet-free structure Effective Range $500 \text{ metres}$ (Equivalent to five football fields) Weight Profile Ultra-lightweight at less than $4 \text{ kg}$ Magazine Capacity 20-round magazine supporting both single and full-auto modes

Technical Edge and Future Procurement

The high-endurance rifle has fully wrapped up its reliability and stress testing. Consequently, frontline security forces including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the National Security Guard (NSG) are currently moving forward with the procurement process.

Engineered for modern combat, the UGRAM features an advanced gas-operated rotating bolt system. It maintains a lightweight profile of under four kilograms while delivering a formidable effective range of 500 metres.

Advertisement

Expanding India's Small Arms Portfolio

With the completion of Army trials and active procurement underway, this programme cements Hyderabad's reputation as a rising hub for domestic defence production. It also represents a crucial stride toward reducing India's historical reliance on imported small arms.