Made-in-India Hawk-I-2700 GaN AESA Radar Boasts 350 km Range; Emerges as Frontrunner for 'Super Sukhoi' Upgrade

Indian private defense firms are actively advancing indigenous military technology. Joining this elite cohort, Chennai-based electronics firm Data Patterns has developed a state-of-the-art Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. Showcased at the Aero India 2025 exhibition, the Hawk-I-2700 AESA radar marks a major milestone for India's private defense sector.

This advanced, multifunction fire-control system has emerged as a top contender for the Indian Air Force’s upcoming "Super Sukhoi" upgrade program. It is positioned to replace the aging, Russian-built N011M Bars radars currently equipped on the Su-30MKI fleet.

Next-Gen GaN Power and Performance

The Hawk-I-2700 is packed with 2,400 to 2,700 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transmit/Receive Modules (TRMs). Compared to older radar technology, GaN material ensures superior thermal management, high power efficiency, and enhanced durability.

Operating within the 8 to 12 GHz X-band frequency range, the radar boasts a peak power output of 25.28 kilowatts. This massive power output translates into exceptional long-range detection and tracking capabilities:

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Large Targets (5 m² RCS): Detected from a distance of up to 350 kilometers.

Medium Targets (2 m² RCS): Tracked at a distance of 250 kilometers.

Small Targets (1 m² RCS): Locked onto within a distance of 200 kilometers.

Robust Indigenous Architecture

Built completely in-house according to strict military durability standards (MIL-STD-810), the system features a flat-panel architecture integrated with commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) processing units and high-speed digital receivers.

Additionally, the radar incorporates an innovative Swash Controller Unit, which allows the antenna panel to tilt mechanically. This mechanical movement, combined with advanced electronic beam steering, drastically expands the system’s field of view. The result is unprecedented situational awareness for pilots operating in complex, electronically contested environments.

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Unprecedented Coverage and Combat Capability

The radar delivers exceptional scanning flexibility, offering up to ±100 degrees of total coverage, driven by ±70 degrees of mechanical movement in both the horizontal (azimuth) and vertical (elevation) axes. This wide-angle view allows the Hawk-I-2700 to sweep the airspace and track multiple targets simultaneously with pinpoint accuracy. Consequently, it significantly enhances the fighter jet's capability to execute beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile engagements and precision ground attacks while maintaining a dominant view of the battlefield.

The Battle for the 'Super Sukhoi'

As the Su-30MKI upgrade timeline approaches, the Hawk-I-2700 stands in direct competition with the state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Virupaksha radar, which also features roughly 2,400 modules and was showcased at Aero India 2025.

However, Data Patterns emphasizes that their radar is entirely distinct, featuring a homegrown, independent design aligned with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative, rather than being a modified version of an existing state system.

A Maturing Private Defense Ecosystem