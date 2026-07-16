Over 100 ISRO Scientists Have Quit! Why Has Govt Tightened Exit Rules As Gaganyaan Countdown Begins | All You Need To Know

India's ambitious space programme has entered an unusual phase, not because of a rocket launch or a planetary mission, but because of the people behind them.

After more than 100 scientists reportedly resigned from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) while working on critical national missions, the Department of Space (DoS) has stepped in with stricter resignation norms aimed at preventing disruption to strategic projects, including the country's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

The move has sparked a wider debate: Is India witnessing a worrying talent exodus from its premier space agency, or is the government simply trying to ensure that mission-critical expertise is not lost at a crucial time?

What Has Changed?

According to reports, the Department of Space, in an internal memorandum dated July 14, has instructed ISRO centres to adopt a far stricter approach while processing resignations and voluntary retirement requests of scientists associated with strategically important programmes.

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Under the new mechanism, scientists working on critical national missions may not be allowed to leave immediately, resignation requests will undergo higher-level scrutiny before approval, project directors and senior officials will assess whether an employee's exit could impact mission timelines and scientists may be required to complete key project milestones before being relieved.

The government is reportedly trying to ensure that specialised expertise built over several years is not lost midway through high-value national programmes.

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Why Is Govt Worried?

The trigger appears to be a series of resignations involving scientists linked to some of India's most prestigious space projects.

Reports indicate that over 100 scientists associated with programmes such as Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan follow-up missions, advanced launch vehicle projects and satellite development programmes have left the organisation in recent months.

While resignations are not uncommon in any organisation, the departure of highly specialised scientists poses a unique challenge for ISRO because replacing them is neither quick nor easy.

Unlike many government departments, ISRO scientists often spend years acquiring mission-specific expertise that cannot be transferred overnight.

Gaganyaan Enters Critical Phase

The government's intervention comes as India prepares for one of the biggest milestones in its space history.

India is targeting its maiden human spaceflight mission after completing a series of crew escape tests, astronaut training programmes and infrastructure upgrades.

The next few months are expected to witness:

Uncrewed demonstration missions

Final system validations

Human-rating of launch vehicles

Astronaut readiness activities

Any shortage of experienced personnel during this stage could potentially affect schedules.

Why Are Scientists Leaving?

The government has not officially disclosed the reasons behind the reported wave of resignations.

However, discussions within the scientific community and multiple reports point towards several possible factors:

Better Private Sector Opportunities

India's booming space startup ecosystem has opened lucrative opportunities for experienced ISRO engineers.

With private companies now actively building satellites, launch vehicles and space technologies, many scientists reportedly find significantly higher salaries outside government service.

Global Demand

Indian aerospace talent is increasingly being recruited by international space companies and research organisations.

Career Flexibility

Unlike government institutions with fixed hierarchies, private firms often offer faster career growth, stock options and flexible research environments.

Pay Gap

Experts have repeatedly pointed out that government salaries struggle to compete with compensation packages offered by emerging private aerospace companies.

Can Govt Stop Scientists From Leaving?

Not entirely. Government employees retain the right to resign. However, authorities can delay acceptance of resignations if an officer is handling sensitive assignments or if immediate release is considered detrimental to public interest or national projects.

The latest measures appear to strengthen this administrative scrutiny for mission-critical personnel rather than impose a blanket ban.

Could This Affect Future ISRO Recruitment?

Some experts believe the development may force policymakers to rethink how India retains scientific talent.

Possible long-term reforms could include:

Better pay structures

Faster promotions

Greater research autonomy

Mission-linked incentives

Stronger collaboration between ISRO and private industry

Flexible career pathways that allow movement between government and private sectors without permanently losing expertise

India's rapidly expanding space economy will require not only recruiting more scientists but also creating incentives to retain experienced mission specialists.

Expanding Space Economy

The issue comes at a time when India is aggressively opening its space sector to private participation.

Following reforms over the past few years, dozens of space startups have entered the ecosystem and private firms are building launch vehicles, satellites and propulsion systems.

India aims to significantly increase its share in the global space economy over the coming decade.

Ironically, the same reforms that have accelerated innovation have also intensified competition for experienced ISRO scientists.

What's Next?

The immediate priority for the Department of Space is ensuring that flagship missions, including Gaganyaan, stay on schedule despite the reported departures.

But the larger question extends beyond one mission.