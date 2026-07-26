Rajnath Singh Lays Wreath at Kargil War Memorial, Pays Tributes to Bravehearts

Drass: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999. He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also laid a wreath at the memorial to pay tributes to the bravehearts.

The Defence Minister recalled the valour of soldiers in a post on X. "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the defence of our motherland. The nation will forever remain grateful and indebted to all those valiant soldiers who demonstrated extraordinary valour on the difficult peaks of Kargil in 1999," he said.

"The indomitable courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Indian Armed Forces will continue to inspire future generations with patriotism, dedication to duty, and the spirit of offering everything for the motherland," he added. The Indian Army has organised the 'Yudh Sansmaran' event at Lamochen View Point in Drass, Ladakh.

Addressing a commemorative event in Drass yesterday on the eve of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Defence Minister expressed confidence in the capability of defence forces and stated that no one dares to cast an evil eye upon India as long as the patriotism and resolve of the valiant troops of the nation remain unwavering.

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Their courage enables every citizen to pursue and realise their dreams without fear, he added. "Even as the enemy's intentions remain unchanged and it continues to employ nefarious tactics such as proxy wars and infiltration, the Indian Defence Forces stand fully prepared to face any challenge," he said.

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