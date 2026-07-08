WATCH: India Successfully Tests Pinaka Long Range Rocket As It Hits Target With Textbook Precision At 60 KM Range

India's indigenous defence capabilities achieved another major milestone on Wednesday as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR). According to the Ministry of Defence, the high-precision trial took place at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.

This successful test marks a crucial step forward for India's long-range rocket artillery system. It directly supports the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, which focuses on self-reliance and boosting the Indian Army's precision strike capabilities.

Textbook Precision at Chandipur

The latest trial specifically evaluated the rocket's performance at a designated minimum distance. The DRDO shared details of the milestone on social media, highlighting the weapon's accuracy.

"Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) was successfully tested for a user defined minimum range of 60 km at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur on 08 July 2026. During the trial, LRGR impacted on the target with textbook precision exactly following the predicted trajectory," the DRDO stated.

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Strengthening India's Rocket Arsenal

The Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket serves as the advanced, guided version of India's homegrown Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system. Engineered to strike targets at extended ranges with pinpoint accuracy, the system is designed to significantly boost the Indian Army's long-range firepower while cutting down reliance on foreign military imports.

Developed by the DRDO in collaboration with domestic defense industries, the Pinaka rocket family has grown into a major pillar of India’s artillery strength. Continuous upgrades, including extended-range capabilities and guidance systems, have steadily improved its precision, range, and overall impact on the battlefield.

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This test follows a maiden proof trial of the Pinaka Extended Range Rocket at Rajasthan's Pokhran Field Firing Range in March. In that previous exercise, 24 rockets were fired to confirm their consistency, accuracy, and lethality before formal operational deployment. The defense ministry noted that additional details regarding Wednesday's flight-test will be released in due course.

Navy UAV Crashes During Training in Gujarat

In a separate defense development on Wednesday afternoon, an Indian Navy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into an open field near Porbandar, Gujarat, during a routine training mission. Navy officials confirmed that the incident caused no casualties or property damage on the ground. The Indian Navy later identified the downed aircraft as a Drishti-10 uncrewed aerial vehicle.