Indian Navy's Drishti-10 Surveillance Drone Crashes During Training Near Porbandar; Probe Ordered

An Indian Navy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into an open field near Gujarat's Porbandar city during a routine training sortie on Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties or damage to property on the ground.

The Indian Navy later identified the downed aircraft as a Drishti-10 uncrewed aerial vehicle. "Indian Navy confirms the crash of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle Drishti-10, off Porbandar airfield during a training sortie this afternoon. NO INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE has been reported on ground. The cause of the incident is being investigated," the Navy spokesperson said in a post on X.

Incident Details at Dharampur Village

The remote-controlled aircraft came down in an open field within Dharampur village, located approximately 6 kilometers from the coastal city in the Saurashtra region. Porbandar District Collector S D Dhanani stated that the exact cause of the crash-landing has yet to be determined. "A UAV of the Indian Navy crash-landed near Dharampur village. No one was killed or injured in the incident. Navy personnel already reached the spot and started further investigation," Dhanani told reporters.

According to officials, the UAV had taken off from the Naval Air Enclave in Porbandar shortly before the accident occurred.

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Investigation and Role of Drishti-10 UAV

The Navy has launched a formal investigation to pinpoint what triggered the crash. Technical experts are currently examining the wreckage to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine if a technical malfunction or another factor was responsible. No further details or preliminary findings have been released by the Navy at this stage.

The Drishti-10 is a remotely piloted aircraft managed from a ground control station. The Indian Navy deploys these UAVs for critical maritime surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Their responsibilities include monitoring India’s extensive coastline and sea lanes, delivering real-time intelligence and imagery, tracking suspicious vessels, and supporting search and rescue operations during maritime emergencies and adverse weather.

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