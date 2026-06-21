What’s Inside the Modified Boeing 747 Presidential Jet? Trump Unveils the New Air Force One

US President Donald Trump has officially unveiled a modified Boeing 747-8 aircraft destined to serve as an interim Air Force One. This addition provides the US military with a new presidential airlift platform as it continues to wait for Boeing's delayed, next-generation VC-25B fleet.

The new presidential plane was gifted "unconditionally" by Qatar to American commander-in-chief. Originally donated by Qatar to the US Department of Defense in 2025, the aircraft has since undergone extensive military modifications focused on security, secure communications, logistics support and mission readiness.

Now officially designated as the VC-25B Bridge aircraft, the jet has been delivered to the Presidential Airlift Group. It will soon begin a series of critical commissioning flights before entering active service. This upcoming commissioning phase is designed to test the aircraft's operational capabilities, ensuring it can safely transport the US President while functioning as a secure airborne command post.

Security Upgrades and Mission Readiness

According to the US Air Force, the aircraft has been equipped with advanced technologies required for presidential missions. To guarantee total safety, military and intelligence experts carried out detailed inspections and modifications to detect and neutralise any potential technical or security risks associated with the previously owned aircraft.

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This new platform is intended to reduce pressure on the ageing VC-25A fleet currently used for presidential transport. US officials said the aircraft will help maintain continuity of presidential airlift operations until Boeing delivers two fully equipped VC-25B aircraft, a programme that has faced years of delays.

While the aircraft received significant security and communications upgrades, much of its original interior layout remains unchanged. The jet has, however, been repainted in a red, white and blue colour scheme favoured by President Trump, replacing the light-blue design that has been used on Air Force One aircraft for decades. This color scheme pushed by Trump has replaced the Kennedy-era design that had been used on Air Force One for more than six decades.

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Training, Testing and Future Role

To ensure a seamless transition, the US Air Force established a dedicated training programme for pilots, aircrew and maintenance personnel. This rigorous training included the use of a leased Boeing 747-8 freighter, a separately acquired Boeing 747-8 passenger aircraft and a full-scale mock-up of the new presidential jet.

Once the commissioning flights are successfully completed, the VC-25B Bridge aircraft will join the active executive airlift fleet alongside existing VC-25A and C-32 aircraft and become available for presidential missions.