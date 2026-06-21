VIP Escort! PM Modi Waits At Delhi Airport For 45 Minutes To Ensure Timely Passage Of NEET Students

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday waited at the Delhi Airport and delayed his journey home by 45 minutes to ensure that NEET students travelling to their exam centres would not face any traffic disruptions.

Official sources told ANI that the Prime Minister arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi, at 1:15 PM, and chose to wait at the airport instead of heading directly to his residence.

Since the NEET examination was scheduled to begin at 2 PM, he delayed his departure to ensure students faced no inconvenience in reaching their examination centres and that traffic movement remained smooth, the sources added.

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination today. Before the examination started, the National Testing Agency (NTA) extended best wishes to the students as well as urged students to remain calm, trust their preparation and approach the exam with confidence.

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In a post on X, the NTA said, “This is the day you've prepared for. Stay calm, trust yourself, and give it your best - you've earned this moment. You've got this. We're rooting for you!”