3-State Choice, More Time, Multi-layered Security: NEET-PG 2026 Introduces Major Reforms For Over 2.73 Lakh Aspirants

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a series of candidate-centric reforms for NEET-PG 2026, introducing multiple measures aimed at improving convenience while strengthening the security and integrity of the examination. The postgraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026.

Among the key changes announced for NEET-PG 2026 is an expanded choice of examination locations. Candidates will now be required to select three preferred states, with their correspondence state being the mandatory first preference, to help ensure allotment of centres closer to their residence.

NBEMS will also issue test city intimation nearly three weeks before the examination, enabling candidates to make travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance.

Exam Pattern Revised: The examination pattern has also been revised. NEET-PG 2026 will consist of 180 questions to be answered in 210 minutes, providing candidates with more time per question while retaining the overall examination duration.

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Aadhaar Authentication, Iris Verification Introduced: To strengthen the examination process, NBEMS has introduced Aadhaar-based authentication during both the application process and on the examination day.

In cases where fingerprint verification is unsuccessful, iris-based biometric authentication will be used to verify candidates' identities.

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Multi-Layered Security Measures Put in Place: The Health Ministry has also strengthened the security framework for the examination.

The arrangements include advance sealing and verification of examination centres, CCTV surveillance, biometric authentication, candidate frisking, signal jammers, dynamic computer allocation, live monitoring through central and regional command centres, and real-time supervision by independent observers and appraisers.

More than 60,000 examination functionaries will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

The end-to-end question paper preparation and delivery process has also been reinforced through multiple layers of encryption, secure offline preparation, time-bound finalisation shortly before the examination and controlled digital decryption only at the scheduled commencement of the test.

According to the Health Ministry, 273,183 candidates have successfully registered for NEET-PG 2026, marking an increase of over 12.5 per cent compared to the previous year.

The examination will be conducted in a single shift across approximately 340 cities and more than 1,300 examination centres, improving accessibility for candidates nationwide.

The reforms were announced after Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed the preparedness for the examination and directed all stakeholders to ensure a smooth, transparent and technology-enabled process.

During the review, he assessed examination logistics, candidate facilitation measures, security arrangements and technology-driven interventions. He stressed that every effort should be made to conduct a fair, transparent and candidate-friendly examination while maintaining the highest standards of security and integrity.

Nadda Warns Aspirants Against Rumours

JP Nadda also urged aspirants not to fall prey to rumours or fraudulent claims related to the examination.

He said the final question paper is selected through a highly secure, encrypted and time-bound process shortly before the examination begins, making any claims of prior access to the paper completely false. He advised candidates to rely only on official communications issued by NBEMS and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and to report any suspicious activities or attempts at unfair practices.