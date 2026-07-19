'Worked 15 Hours, Beaten, Denied Pay': Hyderabad Woman Shares Ordeal After Being Lured to Oman for Job

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman from Hyderabad has alleged that she was forced to work for up to 15 hours a day, physically abused and denied wages for months after travelling to Oman on the promise of a job as a housemaid.

The woman, identified as Shabnam Begum, a resident of Pahadi Shareef, travelled to Muscat on March 26, 2026, after a local recruitment agent allegedly promised her employment with a monthly salary of 200 Omani Riyals, approximately Rs 50,000, per month.

She has since reportedly escaped from her employer and reached the Embassy of India in Muscat, where she is currently seeking assistance to return home.

In an emotional video appeal sent to Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan, Shabnam alleged that she was made to work continuously without receiving her promised salary.

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"They made me work day and night and did not pay me any salary for three months. They also didn't give me a mobile phone for a month and a half," she alleged.

Further, she claimed that she was "tortured" and "beaten" and was not provided adequate food during her stay.

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However, after reaching Oman, she was allegedly made to work in multiple households for 12 to 15 hours every day. The appeal further alleged that she was denied proper food and accommodation and had not received her salary for months.

Shabnam also alleged that the agents involved in sending her to Oman had taken possession of her passport, potentially complicating her efforts to return to India.

Unable to endure the alleged mistreatment, Shabnam reportedly escaped from her employer and sought refuge at the Indian Embassy in Muscat.

She appealed for help in securing her safe return to Hyderabad.

Family Appeals to S Jaishankar for Help

Shabnam's family has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene and facilitate her immediate repatriation to India. They have also sought action against the recruitment agent allegedly responsible for sending her to Oman.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat subsequently responded to the appeal on social media, saying it had taken "cognisance of the matter" and that the case was being "taken up at appropriate levels."