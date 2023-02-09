CUET UG 2023 Application Form Releasing Today; Know Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Full Details

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency will begin the online registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 on February 9, 2023. The registration window is expected to open by tonight. Once the CUET registration link is activated, aspirants who wish to take admissions in central universities in India will be able to register online by visiting the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The deadline to apply for CUET UG 2023 is March 12. Exam will begin on May 21 onwards. Read on to know full details about CUET UG, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and others.

CUET 2023

CUET has become mandatory for students who have passed class 12th exams and want to take admission in UG courses in colleges across India. With the introduction of CUET, the burden of scoring high marks in class 12th board exams has been reduced. Now, the UG admissions are solely based on the CUET scores.

CUET was introduced in 2022. A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities had applied for participating in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session. CUET provides a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country. CUET (UG) – 2022 will consist of the following 4 Sections: Section IA – 13 Languages; Section IB – 20 Languages; Section II – 27 Domain specific Subjects; Section III – General Test.

CUET UG: Syllabus, number of attempts, choice of subjects and languages