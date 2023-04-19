Last Updated:

IIT Patna Online Executive MBA, M.tech Program Without GATE Score; Eligibility, Fees Here

IIT Patna is offering three online executive master's degree programmes for working professionals. GATE score is not required. Check course fee and eligibility.

Nandini Verma
IIT Patna

The Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT-P) is offering three online executive master's degree programmes for working professionals. Candidates who wish to take admissions to IIT Patna for any of these programmes must note that a GATE score is not required for taking admission to these courses. The last date to apply is July 3. However, they must have a minimum of two years of working experience Check the details of courses, eligibility criteria, course fees, and direct link here. 

IIT Patna online executive program: Detail of courses

  • Online M Tech in Big Data & Blockchain
  • Online M Tech in Cloud Computing 
  • Executive MBA in Finance.

IIT Patna online executive program: Eligibility Criteria

MBA Finance- Any Graduate (with a minimum of 60% final marks or 6.5 CGPA)Should be a working professional with at least two years of industry experience.

M.Tech Cloud Computing- The candidate should have a B.Tech, BE, M.Sc (CS/IT), MCA, ME or M.Tech degree (with a minimum of 60% final marks or 6.5 CGPA). They should be a working professional with at least two years of industry experience.

READ | IIT Indore in collaboration with NASA-Caltech develops low-cost camera for multispectral imaging of flame

M.Tech Big Data and Blockchain- The candidate should have a B.Tech, BE, M.Sc (CS/IT), MCA, ME or M.Tech degree (with a minimum of 60% final marks or 6.5 CGPA).Should be a working professional with at least two years of industry experience.

Direct links to apply for IIT Patna Executive Programme

Direct link to apply for IIT Patna E. MBA - Finance

Direct link to apply for IIT Patna E M.Tech Cloud Computing

Direct link to apply for IIT Patna E M.Tech Big Data and Blockchain

IIT Patna Executive Programme Fee

  • MBA Finance- ₹2,05,000 (Excluding Optional Fees)
  • M.Tech Cloud Computing- ₹3,05,000 (Excluding Optional Fees)
  • M.Tech Big Data and Blockchain- ₹3,05,000 (Excluding Optional Fees)
