IIT Patna Online Executive MBA, M.tech Program Without GATE Score; Eligibility, Fees Here

The Indian Institute of Technology Patna (IIT-P) is offering three online executive master's degree programmes for working professionals. Candidates who wish to take admissions to IIT Patna for any of these programmes must note that a GATE score is not required for taking admission to these courses. The last date to apply is July 3. However, they must have a minimum of two years of working experience Check the details of courses, eligibility criteria, course fees, and direct link here.

IIT Patna online executive program: Detail of courses

Online M Tech in Big Data & Blockchain

Online M Tech in Cloud Computing

Executive MBA in Finance.

IIT Patna online executive program: Eligibility Criteria

MBA Finance- Any Graduate (with a minimum of 60% final marks or 6.5 CGPA)Should be a working professional with at least two years of industry experience.

M.Tech Cloud Computing- The candidate should have a B.Tech, BE, M.Sc (CS/IT), MCA, ME or M.Tech degree (with a minimum of 60% final marks or 6.5 CGPA). They should be a working professional with at least two years of industry experience.

M.Tech Big Data and Blockchain- The candidate should have a B.Tech, BE, M.Sc (CS/IT), MCA, ME or M.Tech degree (with a minimum of 60% final marks or 6.5 CGPA).Should be a working professional with at least two years of industry experience.

Direct links to apply for IIT Patna Executive Programme

IIT Patna Executive Programme Fee