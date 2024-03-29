×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

KVS Admission Schedule 2024-25: Registrations for Classes 1 to 11 to Begin on April 1; Details Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule for admissions to Classes 1 to 11 for academic session 2024-25. Registration to begin on April 1.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Kendriya Vidyalaya Students
Kendriya Vidyalaya Students | Image:Kendriya Vidyalaya Website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule for admissions to Classes 1 to 11 for the academic session 2024-25. Commencing from April 1, the registration process for Class 1 admissions aligns with the earlier announcement made by KVS.

With the launch of a new admission portal, aspiring students can apply for admission to a total of 1,254 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools. The registration window for Class 11 admissions will open ten days after the declaration of Class 10 board exam results, as per KVS directives.

Advertisement

According to KVS guidelines, the list of registered children, eligible candidates, category-wise provisionally selected children, waiting list, and subsequent lists will be compulsorily displayed on the concerned Kendriya Vidyalaya websites and school notice boards.

Instructing newly opened Kendriya Vidyalayas until February 2024, KVS has mandated online mode for Class 1 admissions through the OLA portal, while other classes will follow an offline mode. However, the schedule for Class 2 admissions onwards is non-binding, aiming to achieve full strength in classrooms.

Advertisement

Click here for full details on Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2024

KVS Admissions 2024: Eligibility Criteria

For Class 1 admissions, children should be six years old as of March 31, with a maximum age limit of eight years. KVS underscores a progressive change in age limits for appropriate classes, continuing from the previous session. Additionally, a two-year age relaxation is granted to Children with Special Needs (CwSN).

Regarding admissions to Classes 11 and 12, there is no age limit provided the student is seeking admission in the year following the Class 10 board exam. Similarly, for Class 12 admissions, there are no upper or lower age limits, given there is no study break after passing Class 11.

Advertisement

Below is the detailed schedule for Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions 2024-25:

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2024 Dates:

  • Application Begins: April 1, 10 am
  • Registration Deadline: April 15, 5 pm
  • Provisionally Selected Lists:
    • 1st List: April 19
    • 2nd List: April 29
    • 3rd List: May 8
  • Extended Date for Second Notification: May 7 (Notification), May 8 to 15 (Registration)
  • Display of Selection List: May 22 to 27

KVS Class 2-11 Admissions Dates 2024:

  • Application Begins: April 1
  • Registration Deadline: April 10
  • Declaration of List: April 15
  • Admission for Class 2 Onwards: April 16 to 29
  • Last Date of Admission (except Class 11): June 29
Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

a few seconds ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Raw Mango

Raw Mango Benefits

4 minutes ago
Gen Z worker goes to the salon while “working from home”

Working From Home

6 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi news

7 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

12 minutes ago
Delhi Traffic Comes to Halt After Insta Influencers Stop Car to Shoot Reel

Delhi Traffic Disrupted

14 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon In Pant Suit

16 minutes ago
Tie-dye printed shirts

Styling Tie-dye Print

17 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Looks Elegant

18 minutes ago
Sri Lanka on High Alert on Good Friday

Sri Lanka Good Friday

18 minutes ago
ZSU-23-4 Shilka

Indian Army Tests Shilka

18 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

RCB vs KKR

19 minutes ago
Panasonic Automotive

Panasonic sells auto biz

19 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Airport Fashion

20 minutes ago
Earthquake in Washington DC

Earthquake Jolts Greece

24 minutes ago
Taliban lash, detain Afghan girls for violating dress code

Afghan Women's Lives at

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Experience The Magic Of These Lakes In Kashmir

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  2. R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy

    Sports 17 hours ago

  4. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo