Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule for admissions to Classes 1 to 11 for the academic session 2024-25. Commencing from April 1, the registration process for Class 1 admissions aligns with the earlier announcement made by KVS.

With the launch of a new admission portal, aspiring students can apply for admission to a total of 1,254 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools. The registration window for Class 11 admissions will open ten days after the declaration of Class 10 board exam results, as per KVS directives.

According to KVS guidelines, the list of registered children, eligible candidates, category-wise provisionally selected children, waiting list, and subsequent lists will be compulsorily displayed on the concerned Kendriya Vidyalaya websites and school notice boards.

Instructing newly opened Kendriya Vidyalayas until February 2024, KVS has mandated online mode for Class 1 admissions through the OLA portal, while other classes will follow an offline mode. However, the schedule for Class 2 admissions onwards is non-binding, aiming to achieve full strength in classrooms.

Click here for full details on Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2024

KVS Admissions 2024: Eligibility Criteria

For Class 1 admissions, children should be six years old as of March 31, with a maximum age limit of eight years. KVS underscores a progressive change in age limits for appropriate classes, continuing from the previous session. Additionally, a two-year age relaxation is granted to Children with Special Needs (CwSN).

Regarding admissions to Classes 11 and 12, there is no age limit provided the student is seeking admission in the year following the Class 10 board exam. Similarly, for Class 12 admissions, there are no upper or lower age limits, given there is no study break after passing Class 11.

Below is the detailed schedule for Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions 2024-25:

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2024 Dates:

Application Begins: April 1, 10 am

Registration Deadline: April 15, 5 pm

Provisionally Selected Lists: 1st List: April 19 2nd List: April 29 3rd List: May 8

Extended Date for Second Notification: May 7 (Notification), May 8 to 15 (Registration)

Display of Selection List: May 22 to 27

KVS Class 2-11 Admissions Dates 2024:

Application Begins: April 1

Registration Deadline: April 10

Declaration of List: April 15

Admission for Class 2 Onwards: April 16 to 29

Last Date of Admission (except Class 11): June 29