KVS Class 1 Admissions 2024 To Begin From April 1, Full Details Here
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is gearing up to commence the registration process for Class 1 admissions for the academic year 2024-25, starting from April 1, as per reports. While the detailed schedule and official notification is yet to be announced, the KVS has launched a dedicated testing portal exclusively for Class 1 admissions across all Kendriya Vidyalayas in India.
Parents aspiring to enroll their children in Class 1 are required to submit their applications through the official websites, kvsangathan.nic.in and kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
For the admission process in 2024, priority will be given to children belonging to serving government employees, followed by grandchildren of serving employees, and children and grandchildren of retired employees, based on their transfer history over the past seven years.
KVS Admissions 2024: Age Criteria
Regarding the age criteria, children applying for Class 1 admission should be 6 years old as of March 31, with consideration extended to those born on April 1. The upper age limit for Class 1 applicants is set at 8 years.
Parents are advised to gather necessary documents, including birth certificates, caste certificates, PwD certificates (if applicable), child's photograph, proof of residence, and income certificate, before initiating the application process.
