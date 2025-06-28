AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2025 Out at aiimsexams.ac.in, Direct Link to Check Here

AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2025: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results of the MSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2025. A total of 1,492 candidates have qualified for admission to MSc Nursing programmes at AIIMS. Candidates can download their results from the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

The results and toppers' list have been published on the AIIMS exam portal. Seat allotment will be done based on the scores secured by candidates in the entrance examination.

AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS – aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Important Announcements’ section on the right-hand side.

Step 3: Find and click on the link titled ‘AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2025’.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the result page.

AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2025: Seat Allotment

The AIIMS MSc Nursing 2025 seat allotment process will be held for admission to 173 postgraduate nursing seats across India. This process includes several steps such as the declaration of the merit list, counselling rounds, document verification, and final admission to the allotted colleges.

The AIIMS MSc Nursing Seat Allotment Result 2025 will be published online. Only those candidates who have qualified in the AIIMS MSc Nursing Exam 2025 will be eligible to participate in the seat allotment process.

AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2025: Counselling