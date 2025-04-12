AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Manabadi BIEAP Result Declared on results.bie.ap.gov.in, Know How to Check

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the results for the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year examinations. Students, check your results on the official websites, bie.ap.gov.in and results.bie.ap.gov.in.

The results for both general and vocational streams will be released at the same time. Students will need to enter their roll number on the official result portals to access their results. Please note that the online result scorecard is provisional and meant for personal use only. Students will be required to collect their original result documents from their respective school authorities later.

Students should know the various methods available to check their AP Board Results 2025, both online and offline:

Online Options:

Official websites

DigiLocker

WhatsApp

Offline Option:

SMS

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official results website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says, ‘AP Inter Results 2025’ and click on it.

Step 3: When the login page opens, enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to proceed.

Step 5: Your result for the 1st or 2nd Year will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review all the details and download a copy for your records.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: How to Check Results on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp and send a message saying “Hi” to 95523 00009 (Mana Mitra).

You will receive your marks, division, and a digital copy of your scorecard through the chat.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: How to Check Results via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or go to the official website: digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign in if you already have an account or create a new one and follow the registration steps.

Step 3: Head to the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ section on the homepage.

Step 4: From the list, choose ‘AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2025’.

Step 5: Select the document type you wish to view.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and the year of passing in the required fields.

Step 7: Click on ‘Get Document’ to view and download your result.

Step 8: Save or print the result for future use.

AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2025: