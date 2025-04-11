sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 11th 2025, 13:02 IST

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: Toppers List, And District Wise Pass Percentage

SEBA Assam HSLC Topper List 2025: Check the list of toppers, overall pass percentage, and district-wise pass percentage here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has declared the Class 10 or HSLC examination results for 2025. Students can now view their results on the official websites — asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in. 

A total of 4,22,737 students appeared for the Class 10 Assam Board Exam 2025. Out of these, 89,041 students have achieved First Division in the HSLC results. 

The SEBA Assam HSLC Topper List 2025 was shared on X (formerly Twitter). The list features the names of students who secured top ranks, along with their marks and positions. 

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: Toppers List 

This year, Amishi Saikia of Jorhat district has topped the SEBA matric examinations 2025 with 98.50 per cent. The top 3 rank holders are as follows: 

  • Amishi Saikia (Jorhat) - 98.50 per cent 
  • Saptarswa Bordoloi (Kamrup Metropolitan) - 98.33 per cent 
  • Anirban Borgohain (Jorhat) - 98.17 per cent 

Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage 

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 63.98 per cent. Boys have performed better in the exam with an overall pass percentage of 67.59 per cent, whereas for girls, the pass percentage is 61.09 per cent. 

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Here is the District-Wise Pass Percentage 

Barpeta: Appeared – 28,183; Passed – 18,334; Pass % – 65.05% 

Bongaigaon: Appeared – 9,748; Passed – 7,129; Pass % – 73.12% 

Baksa: Appeared – 13,557; Passed – 9,802; Pass % – 72.31% 

Chirang: Appeared – 3,962; Passed – 2,893; Pass % – 73.01% 

Cachar: Appeared – 25,694; Passed – 12,637; Pass % – 49.18% 

Dhubri: Appeared – 23,999; Passed – 13,221; Pass % – 55.08% 

Darrang: Appeared – 13,478; Passed – 9,145; Pass % – 67.83% 

Dhemaji: Appeared – 13,876; Passed – 11,198; Pass % – 80.71% 

Dibrugarh: Appeared – 13,857; Passed – 11,226; Pass % – 81.01% 

Goalpara: Appeared – 13,657; Passed – 9,545; Pass % – 69.91% 

Golaghat: Appeared – 12,905; Passed – 9,596; Pass % – 74.37% 

Hailakandi: Appeared – 12,353; Passed – 4,911; Pass % – 39.74% 

Jorhat: Appeared – 10,713; Passed – 8,140; Pass % – 76.01% 

Kamrup Rural: Appeared – 21,075; Passed – 15,720; Pass % – 74.57% 

Karbi Anglong: Appeared – 10,468; Passed – 7,388; Pass % – 70.54% 

Sivasagar: Appeared – 11,703; Passed – 8,160; Pass % – 69.74% 

Kokrajhar: Appeared – 15,344; Passed – 5,959; Pass % – 38.84% 

Lakhimpur: Appeared – 17,041; Passed – 10,941; Pass % – 64.22% 

Morigaon: Appeared – 13,984; Passed – 8,601; Pass % – 61.49% 

Nagaon: Appeared – 21,758; Passed – 12,555; Pass % – 57.72% 

Nalbari: Appeared – 14,795; Passed – 11,655; Pass % – 78.76% 

Dima Hasao: Appeared – 3,326; Passed – 1,874; Pass % – 56.33% 

Sonitpur: Appeared – 13,401; Passed – 8,145; Pass % – 61.10% 

Tinsukia: Appeared – 10,791; Passed – 8,068; Pass % – 74.74% 

Udalguri: Appeared – 9,243; Passed – 4,428; Pass % – 47.91% 

Kamrup Metro: Appeared – 18,378; Passed – 12,802; Pass % – 69.69% 

Biswanath: Appeared – 9,611; Passed – 7,800; Pass % – 81.16% 

Charaideo: Appeared – 4,448; Passed – 3,527; Pass % – 79.30% 

Hojai: Appeared – 12,892; Passed – 8,083; Pass % – 62.67% 

Majuli: Appeared – 2,892; Passed – 1,901; Pass % – 65.75% 

South Salmara: Appeared – 3,371; Passed – 1,957; Pass % – 58.08% 

West Karbi Anglong: Appeared – 5,366; Passed – 3,280; Pass % – 61.13% 

Published April 11th 2025, 11:32 IST

Assam