  • Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2025: Scrutiny Registration to Begin on April 4, Know How to Apply

Updated March 29th 2025, 15:25 IST

Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2025: Bihar Class 10th result scrutiny 2025 and compartment exam registration link will be accessible on the official website.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Compartment Exam Registration to Begin on April 4 | Image: Unsplash

The Bihar School Examination Board, Patna (BSEB) will commence the registration process for Bihar Board Class 10 scrutiny and compartment exam 2025 from April 4. The Bihar Class 10th result scrutiny 2025 and compartment exam registration link will be accessible on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

The online application for the Matric Special Examination 2025 and Matric Compartmental Examination 2025 will be open from April 4, 2025, to April 12, 2025. 

Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2025: Steps to Register 

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

Step 2: Click on the “Scrutiny” or “Re-evaluation” option. 

Step 3: Enter your roll code, roll number, and registration number as required. 

Step 4: Log in using the application ID and password generated by the system. 

Step 5: Choose the subjects you want to apply for scrutiny by selecting the relevant boxes. 

Step 6: Proceed to the fee payment section and pay Rs 120 per subject using a credit card, debit card, or net banking. 

Answer Sheet Scrutiny: 

Students also have the option to apply for a scrutiny of their answer sheets. 

Candidates who have successfully applied and paid the required fee will have their answer sheets reviewed by the board. If any discrepancies are found during the scrutiny process, the marks will be corrected accordingly.  

In cases where the marks on the answer sheet match the previously recorded marks, the original score will remain unchanged. However, if the scrutiny process results in lower marks, the updated marks will be final. Once the review is complete, students will be able to check their revised scores online. 

Published March 29th 2025, 15:25 IST