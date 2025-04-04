Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2025: BSEB Starts Registration at bsebonline.com, Apply Now

Updated April 4th 2025, 11:19 IST
BSEB 10th Compartment, Scrutiny Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started accepting applications for Class 10 scrutiny and the secondary special and compartment exams for 2025 today, April 4, 2025. Students can submit their applications through the official websites: matric.bsebscrutiny.com, bsebonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, or biharboardonline.com.
The deadline to apply for scrutiny and exams is April 12, 2025. Students who are unsatisfied with their marks in one or more subjects can request a review of their Bihar Board Matric results 2025 through the official website. A fee of Rs 120 per subject is required for the scrutiny process.
Step 1: Go to the official website – matric.bsebscrutiny.com.
Step 2: Click on the link – "Apply for Scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination 2025)".
Step 3: Register by entering your roll code, roll number, and date of birth, then set a password.
Step 4: Log in using your roll code, roll number, and the password you created.
Step 5: Fill in the scrutiny form, which will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Select the subjects you want to apply for by ticking the relevant checkboxes.
Step 7: Make the payment through debit card, credit card, or net banking.
Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
The exams provide students with a valuable second opportunity to pass their failed subjects and continue their education smoothly.
The Bihar Board follows a grace mark policy to support students who narrowly miss the passing criteria. If a student falls short by up to 8 percent in one subject or up to 4 percent in two subjects, the board may grant the necessary marks to help them pass. Additionally, if a student has achieved 75 percent overall but has failed in one subject by no more than 10 percent, they may still be declared as passed under this policy.
