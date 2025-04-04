Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2025: BSEB Starts Registration at bsebonline.com, Apply Now

BSEB 10th Compartment, Scrutiny Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started accepting applications for Class 10 scrutiny and the secondary special and compartment exams for 2025 today, April 4, 2025. Students can submit their applications through the official websites: matric.bsebscrutiny.com, bsebonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, or biharboardonline.com.

The deadline to apply for scrutiny and exams is April 12, 2025. Students who are unsatisfied with their marks in one or more subjects can request a review of their Bihar Board Matric results 2025 through the official website. A fee of Rs 120 per subject is required for the scrutiny process.

ALSO READ: Assam Government Introduces 3 Tribal Languages in School Curriculums

Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exams 2025: Steps to Apply for Scrutiny

Step 1: Go to the official website – matric.bsebscrutiny.com.

Step 2: Click on the link – "Apply for Scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination 2025)".

Step 3: Register by entering your roll code, roll number, and date of birth, then set a password.

Step 4: Log in using your roll code, roll number, and the password you created.

Step 5: Fill in the scrutiny form, which will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Select the subjects you want to apply for by ticking the relevant checkboxes.

Step 7: Make the payment through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar Board Class 10th Compartment, Special Exam 2025:

The exams provide students with a valuable second opportunity to pass their failed subjects and continue their education smoothly.