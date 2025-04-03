MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Expected to Release Soon at mahacet.org, Know How to Download

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is likely to release the MHT CET 2025 admit card soon. Candidates who are eligible and have completed registration can download their hall ticket from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

To download the MHT CET admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

The admit card will include essential details such as the candidate’s name, exam centre, exam date, and time. It is a mandatory document that must be carried to the examination hall.

MHT CET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the Maharashtra CET Cell website at mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2025 Admit Card link under the PCM or PCB group section.

Step 3: Provide your registered application number and password.

Step 4: Once logged in, your MHT CET 2025 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Verify all details, including your name, exam date, time, and venue.

Step 6: Save the admit card as a PDF and print multiple copies for future use.

MAH-MHT CET 2025

The MAH-MHT CET 2025 for the PCB group will be conducted from April 9 to 17, except on April 10 and 14.

The PCM group exam is scheduled from April 19 to 27, with April 24 as an exception. The exam will be held in two shifts:

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM