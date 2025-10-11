Updated 11 October 2025 at 12:09 IST
Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Know How to Raise Objection
BSEB has released the Bihar DElEd 2025 answer key. Candidates can now download their response sheet and raise objections online if needed.
- Education News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the answer key for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2025 examination. Candidates can download the Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Candidates must use their login details, such as their registration number and password, to access the portal and formally challenge the provisional answer key.
The Bihar DElEd entrance 2025 answer key ensures the evaluation process is transparent and allows candidates to estimate their scores before the official results are announced.
Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025: Objection
Candidates who are not satisfied with the Bihar DElEd provisional answer key for 2025 have the opportunity to submit objections. They must pay a fee of Rs 50 for each question they wish to challenge. The deadline for raising these objections to the Bihar DElEd 2025 answer key is October 13.
Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objection
Step 1: Go to the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: On the main page, click the link to submit an objection to the DElEd answer key.
Step 3: Log in using your application number and other required details.
Step 4: The Bihar DElEd answer key will be shown on the screen.
Step 5: Now, click on the objection tab and submit the points you wish to challenge.
Step 6: Attach supporting documents as proof and pay the required objection fee.
Step 7: Submit the objection and save the confirmation page.
About Bihar DElEd Exam 2025:
The first phase of the Bihar DElEd exam 2025 took place from August 26 to September 13, conducted in two shifts. Following the BSEB DElEd 2025 marking rules, candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, and marks will be deducted for incorrect responses.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 12:09 IST