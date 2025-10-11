Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025 Out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Know How to Raise Objection

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the answer key for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2025 examination. Candidates can download the Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates must use their login details, such as their registration number and password, to access the portal and formally challenge the provisional answer key.

The Bihar DElEd entrance 2025 answer key ensures the evaluation process is transparent and allows candidates to estimate their scores before the official results are announced.

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025: Objection

Candidates who are not satisfied with the Bihar DElEd provisional answer key for 2025 have the opportunity to submit objections. They must pay a fee of Rs 50 for each question they wish to challenge. The deadline for raising these objections to the Bihar DElEd 2025 answer key is October 13.

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Go to the official BSEB website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the main page, click the link to submit an objection to the DElEd answer key.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and other required details.

Step 4: The Bihar DElEd answer key will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Now, click on the objection tab and submit the points you wish to challenge.

Step 6: Attach supporting documents as proof and pay the required objection fee.

Step 7: Submit the objection and save the confirmation page.

About Bihar DElEd Exam 2025: