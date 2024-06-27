sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:25 IST, June 27th 2024

Bihar Police Arrests 'Munna Bhai' Who Impersonated Muzaffarpur Doctor's Son in NEET Exam

Bihar Police has arrested a ‘Munna Bhai’ named Hukmaram accused of impersonation in the NEET-UG controversy, following a series of raids conducted in Prayagraj.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
