Published 16:42 IST, September 26th 2024
BITS Pilani and IIT Bombay Ink Pact for Research, Innovation and Skill Development
BITS Pilani on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) to collaborate on research, innovation and skill development.
- Education News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IIT Bombay Students Crack ₹1 Crore Packages. | Image: shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
16:42 IST, September 26th 2024