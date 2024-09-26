sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:42 IST, September 26th 2024

BITS Pilani and IIT Bombay Ink Pact for Research, Innovation and Skill Development

BITS Pilani on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) to collaborate on research, innovation and skill development.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
