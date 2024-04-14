Advertisement

In a groundbreaking move towards educational reform, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its ambitious plan for the implementation of 'One Nation, One Student ID' through the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR). This initiative, outlined in the party's election manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra,' aims to revolutionize the way academic qualifications, credit scores, and certificates are stored for students from pre-primary to higher education levels.

One Nation One Student ID Card

Under this visionary scheme, the BJP envisions a seamless educational ecosystem where every student's academic journey is securely recorded and easily accessible through a centralized database. The APAAR platform will serve as a comprehensive repository, facilitating efficient verification of academic credentials and streamlining administrative processes across educational institutions nationwide.

In addition to the 'One Nation, One Student ID' initiative, the BJP manifesto outlines several other key priorities aimed at enhancing the quality and accessibility of education in India.

Focus on Quality Education in BJP's Manifesto 2024

Modernizing Education for the Future

The BJP is committed to redefining the education ecosystem by embracing modern, universalized, and quality education principles inspired by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The party pledges to prepare students to be future-ready by implementing a dynamic curriculum process and promoting teaching and learning in mother tongue languages.

Expanding Higher Education Institutions

Highlighting the significant strides made in the establishment of educational institutions over the past decade, the BJP vows to further strengthen and expand the network of higher learning institutions. The party promises focused funding, capacity building, and infrastructure upgrades to bolster existing institutions and facilitate the establishment of new ones.

Harnessing Technology for Learning

Recognizing the transformative potential of technology in education, the BJP pledges to promote the use of digital learning platforms such as SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA under the PM e-Vidya initiative. The party also commits to operationalizing a digital university offering industry-focused free courses to enhance upskilling opportunities for all segments of society.

Ensuring Quality School Education

To ensure that every student receives high-quality school education, the BJP plans to strengthen the network of PM SHRI Schools, Ekalavya Schools, and other institutions in line with the NEP guidelines. The party aims to achieve a 100% Gross Enrollment Ratio from pre-school to secondary levels.

Empowering Youth for the Future

The BJP emphasizes the importance of preparing youth for the demands of the future by adopting dynamic learning curricula and incorporating industry-aligned skill development initiatives. The party envisions a seamless transition from school to higher education, equipping students with the skills needed for success in emerging technologies and industries.

Expanding Skills Training

Building on the success of the existing skill development ecosystem, the BJP pledges to expand skilling opportunities in collaboration with industry partners. The party aims to create pathways to employment and self-employment by integrating skills training with the broader education system.

As India prepares for the upcoming elections, the BJP's education manifesto reflects a bold vision for transforming the country's educational landscape and empowering future generations with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive global environment.