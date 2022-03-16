Bihar Board 12th result: The Bihar Secondary Education Board conducted the board examination from February 1 to 14, 2022. Now, the Board will announce the BSEB 12th result today, March 16 at 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the class 12 examination in the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can check their results by going to the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebonline.in. As per the CBSE Board instructions, the minimum marks required for students to qualify for the BSEB Class 12 examinations is 33% in each subject and overall results. Students securing minimum passing marks or above will be eligible for further admission procedures.

Bihar board class 12th result 2022 for arts, science, and commerce streams today

This year, more than 13 lakh students have registered their names for Class 12 exams in arts, science, and commerce streams. The BSEB Answer Key for the Class 12 Exam was released on March 3, 2022, on the official website. Along with the result, the board will also announce the merit list on the official website, and toppers' names, pass percentages, and other details will be disclosed along with the declaration of the result.

Here's how to check the results: Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022

Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Board (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for a result tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the class 12 intermediate result.

Step 4: Candidates now need to enter their roll number and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your BSEB class 12th result (2022) or inter result (2022) will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your results for future needs.

Here is a list of websites where you can check your BSEB inter results

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

Students can also access their results via the DigiLocker and BSEB apps.

According to the official information, CBSE announced the BSEB inter results last year on March 26, 2021, out of which 13,40,267 appeared out of the 13.5 lakh candidates who registered for the exams. There were 10,45,950 (78.04%) who qualified.Last year, the commerce stream continued to have the highest passing percentage, while the science streams dropped from 77.39 percent to 76.2 percent. Candidates must stay tuned to this website for fresh updates and more information on the Bihar board 12th arts, commerce result, and Bihar board 12th science result.

