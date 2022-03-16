Bihar board class 12th result 2022 for arts, science, and commerce streams today

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Bihar Board 12th result: The Bihar Secondary Education Board conducted the board examination from February 1 to 14, 2022. Now, the Board will announce the BSEB 12th result today, March 16 at 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the class 12 examination in the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can check their results by going to the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebonline.in. As per the CBSE Board instructions, the minimum marks required for students to qualify for the BSEB Class 12 examinations is 33% in each subject and overall results. Students securing minimum passing marks or above will be eligible for further admission procedures.
This year, more than 13 lakh students have registered their names for Class 12 exams in arts, science, and commerce streams. The BSEB Answer Key for the Class 12 Exam was released on March 3, 2022, on the official website. Along with the result, the board will also announce the merit list on the official website, and toppers' names, pass percentages, and other details will be disclosed along with the declaration of the result.
According to the official information, CBSE announced the BSEB inter results last year on March 26, 2021, out of which 13,40,267 appeared out of the 13.5 lakh candidates who registered for the exams. There were 10,45,950 (78.04%) who qualified.Last year, the commerce stream continued to have the highest passing percentage, while the science streams dropped from 77.39 percent to 76.2 percent. Candidates must stay tuned to this website for fresh updates and more information on the Bihar board 12th arts, commerce result, and Bihar board 12th science result.