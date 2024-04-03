Advertisement

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced the commencement of the scrutiny application process for Bihar Board Class 10 results 2024, starting today, April 3. Students dissatisfied with their BSEB Matric results 2024 can apply for scrutiny via the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board recently declared the results for 16,64,252 Class 10 students, achieving an overall pass percentage of 82.91%, marking a 1.83 percentage point increase from last year.

From April 3 to 9, students can request scrutiny by paying a fee of Rs 120 per subject. Scrutiny will address discrepancies such as unmarked page numbers, errors in total marks, and unevaluated questions or sections, potentially resulting in mark adjustments.

Students failing in up to two subjects must also apply for the Bihar Board 10th compartmental exam alongside scrutiny. If scrutiny leads to increased marks for failed students, they will pass the exam without the need for compartmental results, as clarified by the board.

How to apply for BSEB Matric Scrutiny

To apply online for the scrutiny of Bihar Board Class 10 results 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Locate and click on the "Bihar Board 10th Scrutiny Registration" link prominently displayed on the homepage. Enter your essential details, including your roll number and the specific paper code for which you seek revaluation. Complete the payment process for the scrutiny fee. After verifying all entered information, click on the "Submit" button to successfully register for scrutiny.